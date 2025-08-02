Red Sox Pushed To Bring Cy Young Winner To Boston
The Boston Red Sox were looking to bolster the starting rotation ahead of the trade deadline.
Boston landed Dustin May but he’s not the only pitcher the Red Sox pursued. Most of the noise of the last few days had involved Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins. But, he’s not the only guy the Red Sox were interested in.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs were among the teams for Miami Marlins Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcántara, along with the New York Yankees.
"Yankees declined to give up either Spencer Jones or George Lombard Jr. for Sandy Alcántara," Heyman said. "Marlins control Alcantara and Edward Cabrera for multiple years after 2025 so they needed something big. Cubs and Red Sox tried hardest there but no one came especially close."
Landing someone like Alcántara certainly would've been a game-changer. He's having a tough year, but he won the Cy Young just a few years ago and is under team control through the end of the 2027 season.
It's somewhat surprising that the Marlins didn't move him after all of the rumors and reports of the summer, but it wouldn't be a shock at all to see his name pop back up this upcoming offseason. It's clear that the Red Sox had interest in him. It will be interesting to see if that carries over to the offseason as well or if they will go hunting elsewhere. All that is clear, if that Boston wanted pitching.