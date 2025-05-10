Red Sox-Rafael Devers Saga Could Still Have Surprising Outcome
Boston Red Sox superstar Rafael Devers made it pretty clear that he doesn’t want to move away from designated hitter and pick back up his glove and go to first base.
He’s already made one significant position change this year, so it’s really not the most shocking thing in the world that he doesn’t wanna make another. It’s led to a massive debate and Sam Kennedy, John Henry, and Craig Breslow all flew into Kansas City to speak to him.
It’s clear this topic isn’t going away and manager Alex Cora said the team plans to continue the conversations with Devers about switching positions.
"No, that's not the plan right now," Cora said when asked if the current plan is for Devers to start taking grounders at first base. "The plan now is to keep having conversations.
If Devers does end up moving to first base in the near future, all of this drama will end up going away, hypothetically. Devers going to first base would then open up the designated hitter spot which could then be used for someone like Masataka Yoshida. Or, maybe the team could make another move and bring up one of the top prospects in Roman Anthony or Marcelo Mayer.
With Triston Casas down for the count, the Red Sox's lineup could actually use another left-handed batter in the mix. There are a lot of things that could happen, but it seems like there's no solution coming yet. But, the fact that Cora said that conversations will continue at least hints at the possibility of a change.
