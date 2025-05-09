Rafael Devers' Drama Could Open Door For Red Sox Top Prospect
The Boston Red Sox have a big question in front of them with no clear answer in sight.
Boston had Triston Casas at first base but he's dealing with a serious knee injury and is out for the year. Romy González and Abraham Toro have filled in since. But, there's been chatter about the possibility of Rafael Devers moving over to fill in. He shut down that idea on Thursday, though.
So, what now?
ESPN's Buster Olney shared a column dissecting seven options to fill in for Casas before Devers made it clear that he didn't want to move over. Olney had Devers at No. 1 on his list. Another option he floated was the idea of moving Trevor Story to first base and calling up Marcelo Mayer to play shortstop.
"No. 5. Move Trevor Story to first base and promote Mayer to play shortstop," Olney said. "This was raised by ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez on the "Baseball Tonight" podcast. But as difficult as it was to ask Devers to move off third base, it might be even more complicated getting Story to buy into the idea of moving to first. He's under contract for two more seasons after this year at $25 million annually, and he's been a shortstop for almost all of his 10-year career.
"Additionally: If the Red Sox are going to affect a major change, they'll do it to enhance their offense -- and Story hasn't been a big run-producer. Over 105 games in the past three seasons, he's slashing .233/.287/.354."
Now that would be pretty shocking, but would be pretty fun as well. This would pave the way for Mayer to get up to the majors while keeping Devers at DH. Story is a great defensive player and it wouldn't be too big of a shock if he could pick up the position quickly. Story has an opt-out in his six-year, $140 million deal this offseason. It wouldn't be too big of a shock if he didn't want to move over with uncertainty over next year. But, it would be great for the Boston lineup. The Red Sox would get a lefty bat into the mix with Mayer to replace Casas.
What will Boston do?
