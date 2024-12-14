Red Sox Reached 'Advanced Conversations' To Acquire $108 Million All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have been scouring the trade market so far this offseason.
Boston pulled off one blockbuster trade already as it landed Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for a package of four top prospects. But, Crochet isn't the only starter the Red Sox have tried to land.
Another starter Boston has been heavily linked to is Seattle Mariners three-time All-Star Luis Castillo. The two sides even reached "advanced conversations" that led to Castillo's agent being contacted about his no-trade clause, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"While (Jared Jones) for now seems far-fetched, the Sox had far more advanced conversations about Mariners righthander Luis Castillo at the Winter Meetings," Speier said. "According to sources, the discussions moved forward enough that the Mariners contacted Castillo’s agent to ask if the pitcher would be willing to waive his no-trade protection (something he has through the 2025 season as part of a five-year, $108 million deal that has three remaining seasons at roughly $72 million, as well player and team options for 2028)."
Castillo would be a solid pickup for the Red Sox if the two sides come back to the negotiating table. He's just 32 years old, has three-All-Star nods under his belt, and has a career 3.56 ERA in eight big league seasons.
Castillo logged a 3.64 ERA in 2024 to go along with a 175-to-47 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 175 1/3 innings pitched. He has three years left on a $108 million deal. Keep an eye on Seattle.
