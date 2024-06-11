Red Sox Reinstate Slugger; DFA Former All-Star Weeks After Trading For Him
The Boston Red Sox have spent the majority of the season pivoting left and right as key pieces go down for various injuries.
While fans should be used to hearing about losing key members of the roster seemingly every time there is an injury update, we finally have a positive one about a player who has endured an incredibly strange start to his 2024 campaign.
"The Red Sox activated designated hitter Masataka Yoshida off the injured list before Tuesday’s game and made the somewhat surprising decision to designate first baseman Garrett Cooper for assignment to make room on the roster for him," MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported Tuesday.
Yoshida has been out of the lineup since April 28 with a left thumb strain and was used sparingly leading up to the ailment.
He'd been reduced to a designated hitter this season after spending the bulk of his rookie campaign in left field. To make matters worse, manager Alex Cora started to use him off the bench as a pinch hitter with less time in the starting lineup in the weeks leading up to the injury list designation.
Still, Yoshida can become a notable member of this roster down the stretch. Despite the negative connotation surrounding the Japanese slugger, he's hitting .275 with five extra-base hits including two home runs, 11 RBIs and a .736 OPS (107 OPS+) in 24 games thus far.
Given his .289 average and .783 OPS in his rookie campaign, it's easy to see how the 30-year-old can jolt the Red Sox's offense.
The release of Cooper comes as somewhat of a shock. The first baseman has struggled mightily since Boston acquired him in a minor trade from the Chicago Cubs on April 27 -- but he was expected by many to have a higher chance to stay on the roster than the likes of Bobby Dalbec or arguably rookie Jamie Westbrook.
Cooper hit .171 with four extra-base hits, five RBIs and a .456 OPS in 24 games since coming over to Boston.
The 33-year-old had a much better season a year ago and was an All-Star in 2022. Cooper likely will be claimed elsewhere and would be a long shot to return to the Red Sox as a member of Triple-A Worcester -- an opportunity he should receive in the coming days.
More MLB: Red Sox's Craig Breslow Reportedly Has Sights Set On Two Positions At Trade Deadline