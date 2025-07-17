Red Sox Release 19-Year-Old Pitcher Who Received $300K Signing Bonus
Finding quality pitching is a never-ending battle, and sometimes, you have to admit defeat on a young prospect. That's what the Boston Red Sox opted to do on Thursday.
As teams are looking to create minor league roster spots for their recent draft picks and post-draft amateur signings, expendable players in all farm systems are being cut loose. But one of the players the Red Sox chose to part ways with came into the organization with reasonably high expectations.
Chansol Lee, a 19-year-old right-handed pitcher from South Korea, was officially released on Thursday, according to the Minor League Baseball transactions log.
Lee made his Red Sox organizational debut in 2024, but only pitched two games in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, totaling 1 2/3 innings and two earned runs. He suffered a shoulder injury that limited his participation in spring training and landed him on the 60-day injured list for the entire 2025 season.
Lee signed with the Red Sox straight out of high school on his 18th birthday, Jul. 24, 2023. He received a $300,000 signing bonus to forgo professional baseball in his home country, per journalist Daniel Kim. Now, a week before his 20th birthday, he's facing his first major setback as a professional.
Korean-born players who forgo the Korean Baseball Organization draft in favor of signing with a Major League Baseball team have to wait two years after being released by their organization before they can return to the KBO.
Lee now faces a tough road ahead to reach his goals in professional baseball. But he showed enough talent as an amateur to entice the Red Sox, so if he can get healthy, there's always a path forward for pitchers who can miss bats.