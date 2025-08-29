Red Sox Releasing Walker Buehler Could Come Back To Haunt Boston In October
The Boston Red Sox's latest roster move was a bit of a stunner, even though it was justifiable based on performance.
On Friday, the Red Sox released right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler, who they had previously demoted to the bullpen after 22 rough outings as a starter. Chris Cotillo of MassLive was the first to report the news of the transaction.
It was an admission of defeat after handing out a one-year, $21.05 million contract to the former two-time All-Star in free agency. And it could have serious postseason implications for Boston if a rival picks up Buehler for the stretch run.
Some team will take a chance on Buehler's track record
On the surface, the Red Sox letting Buehler go is completely defensible. He had a 5.45 ERA and set a new career-high with 55 walks in barely half the innings of his previous worst. However, when (not if) Buehler signs with a team angling for the playoffs in the next few days, the Red Sox will have to watch their backs.
Most are probably familiar with Buehler's postseason track record, but it's worth highlighting in detail. He's put up a 3.04 ERA across 94 2/3 playoff innings, striking out an impressive 114 batters. In the World Series, he's practically unhittable, allowing one earned run in 19 innings (0.47 ERA) while striking out 24.
Last year, Buehler proved that he doesn't have to be locked in during the regular season to snap into form once October arrives. After a very similar regular season to this one in his last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he pitched to a 3.60 ERA in the playoffs, finishing up on a streak of 13 consecutive scoreless innings, and closed out Game 5 of the World Series against the New York Yankees for his first career save, regular season or playoffs.
Maybe it will be the Yankees who sign Buehler to a veteran minimum contract and offer him a bullpen role in October. Maybe it will be the Toronto Blue Jays, or even the Houston Astros. There's no way the 31-year-old will be content to rest on his laurels and skip out on the playoffs this year.
But now that the Red Sox have let him go, all they can do is wait patiently and hope he chooses a National League team.
