Red Sox's 'Unusual' Danny Coulombe Contract Details Revealed

The Boston Red Sox were in need of a left-handed reliever and solved the problem just a few weeks before Opening Day by signing veteran lefty Danny Coulombe to a one-year deal.

When the contract details initially came out, the deal looked like a steal. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported on March 12 that the Red Sox were signing the lefty coming off a 2.30-ERA season in 55 outings to a one-year pact worth just $1 million.

The number was a bit surprising, even with a few weeks to go until Opening Day. He's an 11-year big league veteran with a career 3.35 ERA in 343 appearances. He also hasn't logged an ERA above 3.67 since 2018. He had a 3.67 ERA in 2021 and that is his only season with an ERA above 2.99 since 2018. On Wednesday, Cotillo followed up and reported that initially, the two sides agreed to a $2.25 million deal but it was a "complicated" process contractually after a last-second issue popped up with his physical.

The Red Sox brought the lefty to town

Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Danny Coulombe (54) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"As the Red Sox looked to fortify their bullpen with the signing of lefty Danny Coulombe last week, an issue with the veteran’s physical caused a last-minute re-negotiation of his contract," Cotillo wrote. "In what team sources described as a 'complicated' process, the Red Sox originally agreed to a higher guaranteed deal than the one-year, $1 million contract that was finalized Thursday but re-worked it once concerns arose during the review of Coulombe’s medicals. Ultimately, the re-worked deal gives Coulombe the same financial upside — a maximum of $3 million — but a lesser guarantee. Originally, the sides agreed to a $2.25 million salary for the 36-year-old.

"Coulombe’s new deal, according to industry sources with knowledge of the deal, includes $1 million in guaranteed money and a total of $2 million available in performance and active roster bonuses at different checkpoints throughout the season. If Coulombe remains healthy throughout the season, he can earn a total of $750,000 in incentives based on appearances (up to 60) and $1.25 million based on days spent active on the 26-man roster. The active roster bonuses are unusual for a free agent deal but were a result of the re-negotiation, which was based on an unknown issue the Red Sox found after the initial agreement."

For the Red Sox, the fact that they got Coulombe in the first place is a big positive. Seeing these details come out now, puts the $1 million deal more into perspective and makes much more sense.

Boston swung another deal with veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle since the Coulombe deal got done, but it was a minor league deal. Still, if Kahnle makes the big league club, he'll get $1.5 million with a chance for more. That makes the $1 million to Coulombe look more surprising, but these details from Cotillo show it's the case.

Clearly, whatever popped up in the physical wasn't enough to fully scare off Boston, though. Especially to the point of the "unusual" roster bonuses included.