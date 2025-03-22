Red Sox Reportedly Cutting Duo, Including Former All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have been cutting down the big league roster and reportedly made two more decisions on Saturday.
Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe reported on Saturday afternoon that the Red Sox have decided against putting veteran pitchers Adam Ottavino and Matt Moore on the Opening Day Roster.
"Adam Ottavino and Matt Moore have been informed that they aren’t making the team, according to a league source," McWilliams said.
Ottavino appeared in five games with the Red Sox in Spring Training and had a 10.80 ERA across five innings pitched. He allowed six earned runs and struck out eight batters. Moore made three appearances and didn't allow a run while striking out two batters across three innings pitched.
Both Ottavino and Moore have opt-outs in their contracts with Boston so it will be interesting to see if either are willing to begin the season in the minors for the Red Sox or opt-out and try to latch on with a big league roster elsewhere.
Ottavino is a 14-year big league veteran with a career 3.49 ERA. He spent the 2021 season with the Red Sox and had a 4.21 ERA. He spent the last three years with the New York Mets and had a 3.14 ERA across 192 games pitched.
Moore is a former All-Star coming off a tough season in which he had a 5.03 ERA in 51 outings with the Los Angeles Angels. He was lights-out in 2022 and 2023, though. Over that stretch he had a 2.20 ERA in 113 games.
