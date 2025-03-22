Red Sox Could Reunite With Fan-Favorite Slugger After Yankees Exit
Boston had Dom Smith in the mix last year as Triston Casas was injured. He appeared in X …
Smith signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees this past offseason but opted out of his deal on Friday. He was great in Spring Training and slashed .297/.289/.568 with three home runs, 12 RBIs, and two doubles.
Now, Smith is available. Could he return? MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo and Christopher Smith shared that the Red Sox could have some interest in bringing him back to town now.
"One area the club might be looking to address, according to sources, is adding first base depth and there are some in the organization who believe a reunion with Dom Smith (who opted out of his deal with the Yankees on Friday) may make sense," Cotillo and Smith said.
This isn’t the most shocking thing in the world. Boston doesn’t have much depth right now at first base. Casas obviously is the team’s starter, but behind him right now likely is Romy Gonzalez. He’s a super utility man and can do a solid job, but Smith has much more experience at first base.
He would be a great option behind Casas and fans already love him. This could be an easy fit if the Red Sox want to bring another option in.
