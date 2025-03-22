Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Could Reunite With Fan-Favorite Slugger After Yankees Exit

What are the Red Sox going to do?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 17, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; A general view of rain falling on the New York Yankees logo on the first base dugout roof during a rain delay in the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; A general view of rain falling on the New York Yankees logo on the first base dugout roof during a rain delay in the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston had Dom Smith in the mix last year as Triston Casas was injured. He appeared in X …

Smith signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees this past offseason but opted out of his deal on Friday. He was great in Spring Training and slashed .297/.289/.568 with three home runs, 12 RBIs, and two doubles.

Now, Smith is available. Could he return? MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo and Christopher Smith shared that the Red Sox could have some interest in bringing him back to town now. 

"One area the club might be looking to address, according to sources, is adding first base depth and there are some in the organization who believe a reunion with Dom Smith (who opted out of his deal with the Yankees on Friday) may make sense," Cotillo and Smith said.

This isn’t the most shocking thing in the world. Boston doesn’t have much depth right now at first base. Casas obviously is the team’s starter, but behind him right now likely is Romy Gonzalez. He’s a super utility man and can do a solid job, but Smith has much more experience at first base.

He would be a great option behind Casas and fans already love him. This could be an easy fit if the Red Sox want to bring another option in.

The Boston Red Sox could use another infielder with Opening Day approaching and it sounds like a former fan-favorite could be a potential option.

More MLB: Beloved Ex-Red Sox Slugger Reportedly Is Leaving Yankees

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News