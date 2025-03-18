Red Sox Resurgent 22-Year-Old Carries Torch For 'Big 3' In Latest Roster Projection
It's rare that prospects become the story when a team is opening the season with playoff expectations, but that's been happening for the Boston Red Sox all spring.
Between outfielder Roman Anthony, utility man Kristian Campbell, and shortstop Marcelo Mayer, the Red Sox have the most talented prospect trio in Major League Baseball. And the so-called "big three" will all almost definitely make their debuts in 2025.
All three have impressed at times during camp, including each hitting a home run during last week's televised "Spring Breakout" exhibition against other top prospects from the Tampa Bay Rays. But with the Red Sox's talented existing roster, it's going to be hard for any of the three to earn Opening Day roster spots.
Ironically, the "big three" member who has had the worst spring so far could be in the best position to crack the aforementioned Opening Day roster.
On Monday, NBC Sports Boston's Justin Leger projected that Campbell would be one of the two Red Sox second basemen on the roster, alongside David Hamilton, when the team begins the regular season on Mar. 27 against the Texas Rangers.
"Campbell has the clearest path to an Opening Day roster spot of Boston's top prospects," Leger wrote. "Vaughn Grissom or Nick Sogard could make the cut instead if the club opts to give Campbell more time to develop in the minors, but the 22-year-old fits perfectly on the roster as a right-handed bat with the ability to play second and the outfield."
Campbell, 22, is the oldest of the "big three" and also had the best season in 2024, hitting .330 with a .997 OPS and winning multiple national year-end prospect awards. But he's 6-for-36 (.167) with 15 strikeouts so far this spring.
Monday was an important day for Campbell, though, and he responded. He went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk, while making multiple difficult plays at second base. That he had a solid game playing in a lineup otherwise entirely comprised of regular starters likely boosted his chances.
The Red Sox shouldn't allow small sample sizes to cloud their judgment if they believe they've seen enough from Campbell to prove that he's ready to take over the starting second base job on a full-time basis. And soon enough, Anthony and Mayer will find their way onto the roster as well, because the talent is too good to deny for long.
