Red Sox Rising Star Could Be Nearing Final Game In Boston
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of outfield talent and unsurprisingly that has led to plenty of trade chatter.
The Athletic's Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman, and Chad Jennings shared "MLB trade deadline Big Board 2.0" where they discussed the top 40 trade candidates of the summer. The Red Sox had a few guys pop up, including outfielder Wilyer Abreu.
"Value: Elite defender with pop," Britton, Gleeman, and Jennings said. "Analysis: Abreu, like Duran, could become expendable in Boston thanks to the wave of young bats. But he’s also young enough (26) and under team control for long enough (2029) to be part of the Red Sox’s long-term plan, putting them in the driver’s seat for any potential negotiations.
"Even if the Red Sox are open to trading Abreu, there’s no rush to do so now. He’s putting up very good numbers at the plate that are in line with his strong rookie showing, and he will be in the mix for a second Gold Glove Award and won’t even be arbitration eligible until 2027."
This has been a common theme when discussing Red Sox outfielders. Abreu and Duran seem to be available, but only for the right price. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that on Wednesday. Boston has a surplus of talent that will lead to tough decisions, but that doesn't mean the club should just get rid of someone just to do it. Abreu is someone worth having around, but he's out there if the right price comes around as well.
