Red Sox $140M Man Addresses Future In Boston, Offseason Opt-Out
The Boston Red Sox have had some rough luck in the middle of the infield over the last few years but that hasn't been the case this season by any means.
Boston inked Trevor Story to a six-year, $140 million deal ahead of the 2022 season. That year, he played second base with Xander Bogaerts at shortstop but injuries have been the story of his time in Boston. But, this year, he has been healthy and has looked like the star that he is. Boston fans didn't get to see that over the last few years, but they are getting the full Trevor Story experience in 2025.
One thing that will be interesting to see, is that he has an opt-out in his deal at the end of the season. If he picks it up, he'll be under contract for the next two years with a club option for the 2028 season. If he declines it, he will become a free agent.
Story was asked about the opt-out by WEEI's Rob Bradford on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast and he made it sound like he isn't going to opt out, although it is early.
"Obviously the opt-out was just an option to be flexible and to re-evaluate I think after...You never know exactly how...I would've never thought the first three years would've gone how they did here and they did, so that's kind of the point of the opt-out. Is for both sides to have a little flexibility to see where things are going.
"Like I've said, man, I love it. I love Boston. This is a second home to us and so I don't see anything happening but, obviously there's a business side to it too. We love it. We love being here. I love playing for the Red Sox and I just feel honored to play here, man. I think that's kind of the thing that hits me every time I come here to Fenway. Every time we put on the jersey it's such a special feeling. I don't think you get that everywhere."
Story is just 32 years old and is one of the leaders of this team. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he has been red-hot lately and looks like a superstar. An infield featuring Story, Marcelo Mayer, and Alex Bregman for the next few years wouldn't hurt at all.
More MLB: Red Sox Star Duo Available For Massive Price: Insider