Red Sox Rising Star Leads Team In Hits, Doubles, Total Bases: 'For Real'
Certain Boston Red Sox stars have struggled to begin the 2025 campaign, but rookie Kristian Campbell is not one of them.
Campbell has gotten his Major League career off to a torrid start and has instantly become one of baseball’s most intriguing rookies.
On Thursday, MLB.com’s Ian Browne featured Campbell in a new piece focusing on one takeaway from each MLB team through one week of the season.
“Kristian Campbell is for real,” Browne wrote.
“Not only did Campbell come out of the gate with a batch of strong performances in his first week in the Major Leagues, but he also reached agreement on an eight-year, $60 million contract on Wednesday,” Browne wrote.
“The Red Sox clearly believe in Campbell (the club’s No. 2 prospect and No. 6 overall, per MLB Pipeline). The 22-year-old has a sharp eye at the plate with quick bat speed and the versatility to play infield and outfield. Campbell showed off his power with his first MLB homer on March 29, hammering one off the back wall of the bullpen in center field at Texas' Globe Life Field. That same night, he nearly made a spectacular catch in left field on a play that had a catch probability of 15 percent. The ball ticked off his glove as he hit the ground.”
Campbell leads the Red Sox in hits (8) and doubles (4) through six games, and he’s tied with Wilyer Abreu for Boston’s total bases leader (15).
“KC” has a .400/.500/.750 slash line through the first 54 innings of his career.
