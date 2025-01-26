Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Rival Linked To $32 Million All-Star With Time Running Out

There is just a few weeks until pitchers and catchers report

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) delivers against the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare /The Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images
Jun 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) delivers against the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare /The Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images
One former member of the Boston Red Sox is out there for the taking in free agency and absolutely will find a new home at some point before Spring Training.

Former Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen is one of the best closers in Major League Baseball history. He logged a 3.44 ERA over the last two seasons as a member of Boston. He signed a two-year, $32 million deal and certainly lived up to it. He racked up 56 saves and shined.

It doesn’t seem like he will be back in Boston in 2025 but any team that is looking for bullpen help should consider signing him. Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer floated the Baltimore Orioles as a possible fit for him.

“The Orioles are another team that walked away from Jeff Hoffman, and they were in on Tanner Scott before he felt the pull of the Los Angeles Dodgers,” Rymer said. “If it's a back-end reliever they want, they can still consider Kenley Jansen, Carlos Estévez, and David Robertson.”

Jansen is a star closer and the Orioles need to improve their bullpen. It was arguably their biggest weakness in 2024 and adding Jansen immediately would help. It also won’t hurt that Félix Bautista should be able to return in 2025 after dealing with an injury in 2025.

If the Orioles could add Jansen and pair him with Bautista that would be scary for opposing teams. If you are a Red Sox fan, you should probably be rooting against a move of this nature.

Time is running out with Spring Training almost here. Will Jansen sign with a club before pitchers and catchers report?

