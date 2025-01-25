Report: Alex Bregman Has 3+ Long-Term Offers; Are Red Sox Involved?
It certainly seems like things are starting to heat up around All-Star infielder Alex Bregman.
Bregman arguably is the best remaining free agent and any team would be lucky to land a player of his caliber. The Boston Red Sox have been heavily tied to him but there is no deal at this point. It would make sense for the Red Sox to land him and they have the funds needed for him.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been very open about how much he loves Bregman as well. While this is the case, he's still available. But it does seem like things are heating up. It was reported on Thursday that the Houston Astros are still open to a deal with Bregman which could complicate things.
Boston has been linked to Bregman along with the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays mainly. The Chicago Cubs also have been mentioned as a fit but not as often as the other three. Where will Bregman go? KPRC 2 Houston's Ari Alexander reported that Bregman has at least three offers of five or more years, including the Astros.
"The Athletic reported the 6-year, $156 million offer the Astros made to Bregman earlier this offseason is still on the table," Alexander said. "The Astros are one of at least three teams to have offered Bregman a deal of five years or longer this offseason, four league sources tell KPRC 2 Sports."
That leaves at least two other offers of five or more years. It seems like the most likely teams are the Red Sox, Tigers, Blue Jays, and Cubs. That means that two of these teams could've made long-term offers of this nature and two may not have. Hopefully, the Red Sox are one of the two and they can find a way to win the sweepstakes.
More MLB: 3 Important Dates For Red Sox Fans To Watch For Ahead Of 2025 Season