Red Sox Rookie Gets Ominous News; Season Could Be Over
The Boston Red Sox have one of the most promising rookies in baseball right now but there's at least a chance that Boston fans won't see him again during the regular season.
Boston has a 66-56 record right now and has completely turned things around after an inconsistent start to the season. One thing that certainly helped the team earlier in the season was the promotion of infielder Marcelo Mayer.
Mayer came up to Boston to replace Alex Bregman when he went down with his quad injury. Mayer has shown flashes at the big league level but hasn't taken the field for the club since July 24th due to a wrist injury.
He recently got an anti-inflammatory shot with the hope that he could return this season and avoid surgery at this time. He still hasn't returned to the field, though. MLB.com's Ian Browne gave the latest upday on the promising, young rookie.
Will Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer return to Boston in 2025?
"It doesn't sound like Marcelo Mayer has had a big breakthrough since the anti-inflammatory shot he took prior to the road trip: 'Yeah, just dry swings,' said Alex Cora. 'The last few days, he feels OK, not great. We’ll see how that goes. Unclear (if he will play this season),'" Browne shared.
It's not the update you'd hope to see. The Red Sox have made due with Ceddanne Rafaela at second base for the most part. But, that takes his glove out of center field where he arguably should win the American League Gold Glove Award at this year. The Red Sox recently sent David Hamilton back down to the minors who has helped at second base this year.
If Mayer is going to miss the rest of the season, it may make sense to bring Kristian Campbell back up to the big leagues and see if his stint down in the minors actually helped to turn his season around. He's been red-hot down in Worcester and is slashing .285/.410/.457 with six homers, 23 RBIs, six doubles, and 31 runs scored in 42 games played. The Red Sox arguably are at their best with Rafaela is in center field so these next few days will be big to see what happens with Mayer and overall what happens with the second base position for the Red Sox for their playoff push.