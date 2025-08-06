Red Sox Rookie Phenom Speaks On Uncertain Injury Return In 2025
Marcelo Mayer is a big part of the future for the Boston Red Sox, but he's hoping to be a key contributor down the stretch, too.
Mayer was called up in late May, and served as the team's primary third baseman while All-Star Alex Bregman was injured. The Red Sox's 2021 first-round pick then shifted to second base brifely when Bregman returned in mid-July.
Unfortunately, Mayer suffered an injury in the Red Sox's second series out of the All-Star break in Philadelphia. He was placed on the 10-day injured list with what the team initially called a wrist sprain.
After receiving an anti-inflammatory injection on Saturday in an effort to get back from the injury sooner, Mayer spoke about the injury, including a clarification that it was actually an issue with the cartilage and ligaments that connect the wrist and forearm bones, on Tuesday.
“TFCC (triangular fibrocartilage complex) is what I injured. Same thing that happened in (2022),” Mayer said, per MassLive's Chris Cotillo. “They would just go in there and do (arthroscopic) surgery if that was needed. I think the rehab would be two or three months. Nothing crazy.”
Mayer opted not to have that surgery now, as it would end his season. He wants to make an impact on the pennant chase, and felt this injection would be the best chance he could give himself to get back up to game speed.
“I could have done no shot and let it feel better from there. I could have done cortisone, another injection. Surgery was on the table,” Mayer said, per Cotillo.
“Obviously, I want to play and I want to get back on the field as soon as possible. We have a great team. All I want to do is play so obviously, we went the injection route. Hopefully, I’m good enough to play. If not, I know I gave it 100% to try to get back on the field.”
The Red Sox have had regular center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela playing more second base in Mayer's absence. They also now give Romy Gonzalez the bulk of the starts there against left-handed pitching, with David Hamilton occasionally filling in against righties.
Mayer's return could be significant for the Red Sox, but they also know they have to think about the 22-year-old's long-term durability, of particular interest because he missed big chunks of time the last two seasons in the minors with shoulder and back issues.
As for when the return might be, the injection, received Saturday, was supposed to take 72 hours to come into full effect. And Mayer won't play in this weekend's series on the road against the San Diego Padres, but perhaps he'd be an option next week if all goes well.