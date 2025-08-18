Red Sox Roster Moves: Nathaniel Lowe Signing Official, Key Slugger Placed On IL
The Boston Red Sox's roster moves are official, and Nathaniel Lowe is ready to go.
On Sunday night, multiple reports confirmed that the Red Sox were in agreement on a major league contract with Lowe, the former Texas Rangers World Series champ who was released by the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
However, there was more business to take care of, and the Red Sox finalized the business of clearing a spot for Lowe on Monday afternoon.
Red Sox make four roster moves, headlined by Lowe signing
The Red Sox officially announced the roster moves on X, and there's plenty to unpack. Lowe is in, the Red Sox have a new utility option, and an unexpected injury clouded the timeline for Boston to make an uncomfortable decision.
First, Boston officially announced the Lowe signing, meaning the 30-year-old passed his physical. He will wear number 37, last worn in Boston by right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta.
Utility player Nate Eaton, who spent some time in the majors in June and July, was also recalled from Triple-A, giving the Red Sox two position player spots to clear. Eaton, who had been on fire for Triple-A Worcester, slashed .250/.296/.333 in 27 previous plate appearances for the Red Sox.
Boston designated catcher Ali Sanchez for assignment to clear one of the two necessary spots on the active roster. What was less predictable was the Red Sox placing a key veteran bat on the injured list.
Rob Refsnyder is headed to the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain, retroactive to Aug. 15. He hadn't played in a game since Wednesday, when he struck out in a pinch-hit situation to end the series finale against the Houston Astros. But there were no obvious at-bats against left-handed pitchers this weekend for Refsnyder to take, so it wasn't clear from the outside looking in that he was dealing with an injury.
With the Red Sox facing Orioles left-hander Trevor Rogers on Monday night, many were likely penciling Refsnyder into the third or fourth spot in the lineup. Instead, we'll have to wait for updates on when the 34-year-old is expected to resume baseball activities.
Meanwhile, Refsnyder's injury is a major reprieve for Abraham Toro, who was playing first base whenever the Red Sox faced a right-handed pitcher. After a prolonged slump, Toro was the most likely candidate to be designated for assignment behind Sanchez, and if Refsnyder didn't need to go on the IL, the odds are that he would have been.
Instead, Toro will bat ninth and play first base on Monday night at Fenway Park.
