Red Sox’s $120 Million Man Sends Message To Roman Anthony
The Boston Red Sox didn't earn a win for the standings on Wednesday, but overall it absolutely was a win a day.
Earlier in the afternoon before the club's series finale against the Kansas City Royals, Boston inked young outfielder Roman Anthony to an eight-year, $130 million extension with complicated escalators that could give him significantly more money in the long run. Now, Anthony is under contract through the 2033 season with a club option for the 2034 campaign as well.
Anthony's deal has been met with universal praise. It's hard to get the baseball world trending in the same direction. But, there's been pretty much nothing but praise for Boston and the 21-year-old. It's a big commitment, but just goes to show what Boston thinks about this kid. Reports came out that Boston was trying t o get a deal done all the way back in Spring Training before he even made his big league debut. The Red Sox know they have a star on their hands.
It's one thing for a writer likely myself to say something that, but it's much more meaningful to hear from a superstar around the young slugger every day.
Red Sox All-Star Alex Bregman responds to Roman Anthony $130 million extension
Alex Bregman is someone who has been around Anthony since his promotion to the big leagues. It has been talked about at length this season how much the three-time All-Star has taken Anthony and fellow top prospects Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell under his wing.
Bregman is a superstar who has seen it all across his 10 big league seasons, and has gotten paid by Boston with a three-year, $120 million deal. He was asked about Anthony and unsurprisingly had nothing but love for the young outfielder, as transcribed by Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.
"I’m super happy that he’s happy," Bregman said as transcribed by Healey. "Being here long-term and being able to be here and even at his age be a leader of this franchise, he’s an unbelievable player and so mature and I’m happy for him."
Bregman is another guy who there has been some chatter about when it comes to a long-term extension. He signed his three-year deal, but there are opt-outs in it. Boston has played 116 games so far this season and Bregman has appeared in just 70 of them due to his injury earlier in the campaign. Despite this, he has proven himself to be an integral piece of this organization on and off the field. Anthony's deal is done. Bregman's should be next.