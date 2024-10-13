Red Sox's $140 Million 'Nightmare' Signing Predicted To Leave Boston By 2026
How will the Boston Red Sox navigate the future with their often-injured nine-figure shortstop?
2024 was the third year for Trevor Story in Boston, and he played his fewest games in any of the three. A gut-wrenching shoulder injury on the Red Sox's season-opening road trip limited him to just 26 games played, putting him at 163 games through his three Boston seasons.
Story was signed in 2022, coming off the Red Sox's last playoff appearance. They haven't been back to the postseason success, and his inability to stay healthy has been a key cause of their defensive ineptitude.
The Red Sox still appreciate what Story can do for them when healthy, but that may not be enough to keep him in Boston beyond next season. 2025 is setting up to be a make-or-break year for the soon-to-be 32-year-old.
On Saturday, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report called Story's contract the biggest "nightmare" on the Red Sox's current payroll, while predicting that 2025 would be the shortstop's last year in Boston.
"Story's defense has been a positive to the tune of 20 Outs Above Average at shortstop and second base. But unless he hits, Boston may find itself increasingly tempted to move him out of the way of Marcelo Mayer and/or Kristian Campbell," Reuter said.
"Either way, it seems possible that Story won't even be on the Red Sox anymore come 2026."
After this coming season, Story will still be owed $50 million of the $140 million he originally signed for. That's a hefty chunk of change to eat to be rid of a player, either via trade or outright waiving him. But the Red Sox did just that with Pablo Sandoval in 2017.
It's early to be speculating, and Story still has the talent to turn the narrative around if he stays healthy in 2025. But if things continue on their recent trajectory, the conversation will be had, and it will be a tough one.
