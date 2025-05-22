Red Sox's 3-Time All-Star Justifiably 'Frustrated' With Role In Boston Bullpen
Liam Hendriks had a tough day on Wednesday, as did the Boston Red Sox.
Looking to get over the .500 hump and sweep the New York Mets, the Red Sox brought a 1-1 tie into the seventh inning. But Hendriks, who had not pitched since Friday, allowed three earned runs and took the loss, his first in a Red Sox uniform.
It was a tough day for Hendriks to struggle because earlier in the day, the three-time All-Star made it clear that he was unhappy with how he was being used in Boston.
He's returning from injury this year, so he understands he isn't just going to walk back in and win the closer role, but he's been used so sparingly that it's tough to find his footing.
“No rhyme or reason. I have no idea,” Hendriks told The Boston Globe of his role before the game. “It’s actually a source of contention that I’ve had with (the team) and I’ve had multiple conversations about.”
“I just want to pitch. I feel like I can make contributions to this team. I feel like I can make a lot more contributions than I have been, and I just want to be given that opportunity.”
Through 11 appearances, Hendriks now has a 5.56 ERA in 11 2/3 innings, striking out 11, walking six, and allowing 10 hits.
After the game, Hendriks didn't throw the team under the bus for his bad outing, but emphasized that he's still trying to adjust to his role.
“There was a couple games where it was like I was the last guy in the bullpen,” Hendriks said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “It’s a new experience for me. I felt like I had been pitching well to get trusted in a couple of those situations and it didn’t come to fruition. We had a couple chats. I got in there today and it didn’t quite work out.”
The Red Sox have to prioritize winning, so they can't just put Hendriks out there in any old high-leverage situation if he hasn't proven he's ready. But the 36-year-old also needs more consistent work if he's going to be a key piece of the puzzle, which Boston still believes he can.
It's a tricky situation to sort out. But that's why big-league managers make big paychecks.
