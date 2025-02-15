Red Sox’s Alex Bregman Breaks Silence About Leaving Astros
The Boston Red Sox landed the best available player in free agency this week by signing Alex Bregman to a reported blockbuster deal.
He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Houston Astros but now will be joining Boston on a three-year, $120 million deal with opt outs in it.
He took to Instagram to share a statement on leaving Houston.
“Dear Houston, From the moment I put on an Astros uniform, I felt the love, the passion, and the energy from this city,” Bregman said. “Together, we became champions — on and off the field. Eight playoff appearances, seven ALCS appearances, four World Series appearances, and two World Series titles. We’ve fought hard each season, lifting each other up in the toughest moments and celebrating our triumphs as one.
"But more than the stats, it’s the resilience of the city that has stuck with me — because Houston is a city that knows how to rise, rebuild, and keep fighting. From weathering natural disasters to overcoming the global challenges of a pandemic, and rallying behind philanthropic causes aiding our great community, Houston has always come together in a way only this city can. We’ve faced adversity together, and that’s what makes this city and this team so special. That strength is embedded in the heart of every single person who is lucky enough to call Houston home."
He didn't stop there.
“To the Astros Organization — thank you for believing in me, for pushing me to be my best, and for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream. To my teammates — you made every day at the ballpark unforgettable, and I will always cherish the memories we created together, both on and off the field. We are family, To the fans — thank you for every cheer, every chant, and every moment of support. I will never take our time together for granted. Houston, from the bottom of my heart — thank you. With love and gratitude, Alex.”
A classy statement from Bregman and now he will hope to carry over some of that success to Boston.
