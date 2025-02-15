Red Sox's Alex Bregman Gives 1-Word Answer On Joining Boston
The Boston Red Sox have another superstar in town.
Fans around Boston have been looking for the Red Sox to go out and make a big splash and the club did that this week by reportedly signing former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman. He's a two-time World Series-winner and will give the Red Sox exactly what they need from the right side of the plate.
Boston is lucky to have him and it seems like he's excited to be in town too. This isn't shocking after landing a three-year, $120 million deal. He arrived in Fort Myers with Spring Training kicking off and had a one-word answer when asked how it feels to be with Boston by WCVB CH5 Lead Sports Anchor Duke Castiglione.
"Awesome," Bregman said with a thumbs up.
Before joining the Red Sox, he spent the first nine years of his big-league career with Houston. He was a two-time All-Star, two-time World Series, Gold Glove Award winner, Silver Slugger Award winner, and All-Star Game Most Valuable Player.
It has been reported that the expectation is that Bregman will be the Red Sox's starting second baseman in 2025. Spring Training is just kicking off and anything could happen, but an infield featuring him, Triston Casas, Trevor Story, and Rafael Devers certainly is exciting to think about.
Bregman had 26 home runs and 75 RBIs last season for the Astros 145 games played. He also had 4.1 wins above replacement. If he can stay healthy, the Red Sox are going to be contenders.
