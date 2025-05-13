Red Sox's Alex Bregman Makes Announcement About Tigers
There was a time when it wasn't clear if Alex Bregman would end up landing with the Boston Red Sox.
He was heavily pursued throughout the offseason and Boston obviously wasn't the only team in the mix. Outside of Boston, the three biggest teams that had eyes on Bregman was his former team in the Houston Astros, the Chicago Cubs, and the Detroit Tigers.
Boston took on Detroit on Monday night and was blown out at Comerica Park, 14-2. Bregman was booed throughout the game but he had nothing but positive things to say about the Tigers organization and even said he was "really close" to joining the organization instead of Boston, as shared by MLB.com's Jason Beck.
"Obviously, I was really close (to signing),” Bregman said. "But I made my decision to come here [to the Red Sox], been super happy to be here, really enjoyed my time being with my teammates. Obviously, they have an incredible ballclub over there, first place in the American League, playing exceptionally well, can really pitch, can really hit, play good defense. We’ve definitely got our hands full this series...
"I just think they have a good ballclub. Obviously, I wanted to play somewhere I had an opportunity to win, and I felt like those are the teams that I talked to during free agency, the teams that I felt like had the ability to win this year but also for a long time, just like I feel like we do here. I think they have a really good club, obviously an incredible manager I’ve known for a long time, similar to knowing (Alex Cora) for a long time here. I know the level of talent that they have in the room. I knew the level of talent that we have here. We talked to (Chicago Cubs) as well; they had a great amount of talent. And, yeah."
Luckily, he opted to join the Red Sox instead of Detroit for Boston's sake.
More MLB: Rafael Devers’ Future With Red Sox Isn’t Guaranteed, Per Insider