Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Alex Bregman Makes Announcement About Tigers

The Red Sox star opened up about his stint in free agency...

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The hat and glove of Detroit Tigers right fielder Robbie Grossman (8) sits on the ledge of the dugout during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
Jul 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The hat and glove of Detroit Tigers right fielder Robbie Grossman (8) sits on the ledge of the dugout during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
In this story:

There was a time when it wasn't clear if Alex Bregman would end up landing with the Boston Red Sox.

He was heavily pursued throughout the offseason and Boston obviously wasn't the only team in the mix. Outside of Boston, the three biggest teams that had eyes on Bregman was his former team in the Houston Astros, the Chicago Cubs, and the Detroit Tigers.

Boston took on Detroit on Monday night and was blown out at Comerica Park, 14-2. Bregman was booed throughout the game but he had nothing but positive things to say about the Tigers organization and even said he was "really close" to joining the organization instead of Boston, as shared by MLB.com's Jason Beck.

"Obviously, I was really close (to signing),” Bregman said. "But I made my decision to come here [to the Red Sox], been super happy to be here, really enjoyed my time being with my teammates. Obviously, they have an incredible ballclub over there, first place in the American League, playing exceptionally well, can really pitch, can really hit, play good defense. We’ve definitely got our hands full this series...

"I just think they have a good ballclub. Obviously, I wanted to play somewhere I had an opportunity to win, and I felt like those are the teams that I talked to during free agency, the teams that I felt like had the ability to win this year but also for a long time, just like I feel like we do here. I think they have a really good club, obviously an incredible manager I’ve known for a long time, similar to knowing (Alex Cora) for a long time here. I know the level of talent that they have in the room. I knew the level of talent that we have here. We talked to (Chicago Cubs) as well; they had a great amount of talent. And, yeah."

Luckily, he opted to join the Red Sox instead of Detroit for Boston's sake.

More MLB: Rafael Devers’ Future With Red Sox Isn’t Guaranteed, Per Insider

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News