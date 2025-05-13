Rafael Devers’ Future With Red Sox Isn’t Guaranteed, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox have had a long week and it continued on Monday.
Boston got blown out by the Detroit Tigers, 14-2. On top of this, the speculation and rumors about designated hitter Rafael Devers continued. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal weighed in on the superstar’s future in Boston and made it sound like a trade wasn't out of the question at some point.
"The idea of a trade at some point isn’t all that far-fetched, even with Devers owed more than $250 million, including a portion deferred," Rosenthal said. "For a hitter of his quality, the contract soon might look like something of a bargain, at least compared to Juan Soto’s $765 million and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500 million.
"Even if (Alex Bregman) exercises his opt-out and departs as a free agent, the Sox can play top infield prospect Marcelo Mayer at third, leaving Devers without a position and possibly without a team. His contract does not include a no-trade clause, only a $2 million assignment bonus if the Sox send him to another club."
It’s somewhat surprising how fast trade speculation has picked up since Devers shared that he didn’t want to move to first base. He didn’t say anything too crazy — aside from maybe the pointed comments at chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.
Devers is a franchise cornerstone. Why move him just because of a disagreement? It doesn't seem likely, but comments from Rosenthal can't be fully ignored.
