Red Sox’s Alex Bregman Showing He Can Be Boston Game-Changer

Boston made a phenomenal move this month...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox third base Alex Bregman (2) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox recently made a bold move.

Boston and Alex Bregman danced around each other all offseason. There were rumors tying the two sides together for months, but Boston didn’t end up signing him until February.

The Red Sox landed him on a three-year, $120 million deal with opt outs. Bregman’s defensive position isn’t clear yet, but he’s going to play a massive role where manager Alex Cora puts him. His bat is just what the Red Sox need from the right side of the plate and there was chatter about how great of a locker room guy he is.

He wasted no time proving this and almost immediately sat down with the “big 3” of Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer, and Roman Anthony, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

"Alex Bregman could have eased into his new existence," Bradford said. "Nope. On that Friday when Bregman was formally introduced as a member of the Red Sox via an 8:30 a.m. press conference, the team's top three prospects - Kristian Campbell, Roman Anthony, and Marcelo Mayer - decided to gather for a quick meal in the cafeteria. Steak. Chicken. Rice. And ... Bregman.

"The new Sox infielder walked over, sat down and started what would be an hour conversation with the three prospects. I wouldn’t say it took me by surprise, but it was definitely appreciated,' Mayer recounted. "The guy just signed for $120 million and you don’t expect him to sit down and talk to three minor leaguers like that. We had a great talk. He already loves being here and he is super-excited about the future. It’s great seeing that caliber of player sit down and talk shop with us.'"

Bregman has been with Boston for just a few weeks and already is attempting to take the young guys under his wing. He's likely going to be a great player in Boston, but he can do much more than that. He's a championship-level player and is going to be a massive voice in this clubhouse.

Published
