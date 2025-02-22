Will Red Sox’s ‘Big 3’ Make Opening Day Roster? Insider Floats 2 Options
The Boston Red Sox have three of the top prospects in baseball.
Boston is trending in the right direction and have plenty of talent at the big league level already. What’s going to make matters even better is the fact that they have three elite prospects knocking on the big league door.
Roman Anthony was ranked as the top prospect in baseball before Roki Sasaki signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kristian Campbell has gotten the most buzz of any prospect in camp so far. Marcelo Mayer seemingly has become underrated at this point but seems like he’s going to be the team’s shortstop of the future.
Will any of the three make the team’s big league roster? ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel floated Anthony and Campbell as potential options.
For a player who hasn't debuted yet, making the Opening Day roster means the team thinks the combination of an extra month or two of big league performance and the chance at an extra draft pick (via ROY, Cy Young, MVP voting) is greater than the benefit of extra/cheaper service time gained by leaving them in the minors," McDaniel said. "All that said, here are the candidates I see fitting for this season, though some might need an injury to someone ahead of them on the depth chart in addition to a hot spring (listed in order of likelihood): (Chicago Cubs) 3B Matt Shaw, Red Sox 2B Kristian Campbell, (Atlanta Braves) C Drake Baldwin, Red Sox OF Roman Anthony, (Los Angeles Dodgers) C/OF Dalton Rushing, (Cleveland Guardians) OF Chase DeLauter, Dodgers SS Alex Freeland, (Chicago White Sox) C Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero and (Pittsburgh Pirates) RHP Bubba Chandler."
Boston is one of the most exciting teams in baseball right now. Red Sox fans should keep an eye on Boston's top prospects this spring.
