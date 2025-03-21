Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Alex Bregman Signing Draws Bold Prediction From 3-Time MLB All-Star

It could be a huge year for the third baseman...

Jackson Roberts

Mar 17, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox Alex Bregman (2) connects with the ball in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox Alex Bregman (2) connects with the ball in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images / Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
In this story:

In just six days, Alex Bregman will make his official Boston Red Sox debut.

It's barely been a month since Bregman agreed to join the club in free agency, but it already feels like he's been around a long time. He's demonstrated his leadership all spring by taking the team's top prospects under his wing, joining them on road trips, and buying them custom suits.

But the Red Sox didn't just pay Bregman $40 million per year for leadership. They need him to shine on the baseball diamond--and one of his old teammates believes that's exactly what he'll do all season.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, who played with Bregman from 2016 to 2021 with the Houston Astros, raved about Bregman when asked recently for his thoughts on the player the Red Sox were getting.

“He’s an unbelievable human being,” Correa said, per MassLive's Sean McAdam. “He’s a great family man. He cares for his teammates in a way that I don’t think I’ve ever seen another teammate care before. He’s not only taking care of his routine and everything he needs to do to get ready for a game, but he’s also trying to make everyone around him better.

“He’s a person that you want as a friend and you can rely on when things get tough. The Red Sox are very lucky to get a player like that.”

But in addition to this rave review, Correa also had a bold prediction: His old Astros teammate would put up monster numbers, similar to his offensive peak with Houston in 2018 and 2019, when he made his two All-Star appearances.

“I think Fenway works perfect for him — the big wall in left, all the way to left-center," Correa said. “I think it’s the perfect ballpark for him to have an explosive year. I think it will get back to those numbers that we used to see in 2018 and 2019. He’s a special talent and I think he’s going to do a lot of damage in that ballpark.”

In 2018, Bregman posted a .926 OPS with 31 home runs and finished fifth in Most Valuable Player voting. In 2019, he had a 1.015 OPS and 41 homers, both career-bests, and finished runner-up behind the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout.

Even having Bregman produce at a slightly diminished rate from those numbers would be a massive win for the Red Sox. The ballpark fit has always been obvious, but we're all about to see the dividends it can pay.

More MLB: Polarizing Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Outfielder Lands Last-Second $1.5M Deal With Braves

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News