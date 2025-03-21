Red Sox's Alex Bregman Signing Draws Bold Prediction From 3-Time MLB All-Star
In just six days, Alex Bregman will make his official Boston Red Sox debut.
It's barely been a month since Bregman agreed to join the club in free agency, but it already feels like he's been around a long time. He's demonstrated his leadership all spring by taking the team's top prospects under his wing, joining them on road trips, and buying them custom suits.
But the Red Sox didn't just pay Bregman $40 million per year for leadership. They need him to shine on the baseball diamond--and one of his old teammates believes that's exactly what he'll do all season.
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, who played with Bregman from 2016 to 2021 with the Houston Astros, raved about Bregman when asked recently for his thoughts on the player the Red Sox were getting.
“He’s an unbelievable human being,” Correa said, per MassLive's Sean McAdam. “He’s a great family man. He cares for his teammates in a way that I don’t think I’ve ever seen another teammate care before. He’s not only taking care of his routine and everything he needs to do to get ready for a game, but he’s also trying to make everyone around him better.
“He’s a person that you want as a friend and you can rely on when things get tough. The Red Sox are very lucky to get a player like that.”
But in addition to this rave review, Correa also had a bold prediction: His old Astros teammate would put up monster numbers, similar to his offensive peak with Houston in 2018 and 2019, when he made his two All-Star appearances.
“I think Fenway works perfect for him — the big wall in left, all the way to left-center," Correa said. “I think it’s the perfect ballpark for him to have an explosive year. I think it will get back to those numbers that we used to see in 2018 and 2019. He’s a special talent and I think he’s going to do a lot of damage in that ballpark.”
In 2018, Bregman posted a .926 OPS with 31 home runs and finished fifth in Most Valuable Player voting. In 2019, he had a 1.015 OPS and 41 homers, both career-bests, and finished runner-up behind the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout.
Even having Bregman produce at a slightly diminished rate from those numbers would be a massive win for the Red Sox. The ballpark fit has always been obvious, but we're all about to see the dividends it can pay.
