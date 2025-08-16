Red Sox's Alex Cora Gives Harsh Update On Kristian Campbell's MLB Promotion
The Boston Red Sox need more production from first base, and former top prospect Kristian Campbell is raking down in Triple-A.
Campbell, who signed an eight-year, $60 million extension after making the Opening Day roster, got sent down on June 19 following a deep slump for seven weeks. That slump briefly continued in Triple-A, but lately, he's been producing. So, with Abraham Toro struggling as the regular first baseman, will Campbell be called back up to the majors soon?
Manager Alex Cora spoke about that possibility on Friday.
Alex Cora's performance assessment of Kristian Campbell
Before Boston's 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins, Cora said that although the Red Sox are excited to see Campbell delivering some positive results at the plate, he's not yet feeling comfortable about the 23-year-old's potential to transition back to major league pitching.
“I’ve been watching at-bats,” said manager Alex Cora, per MassLive's Chris Cotillo. “He’s producing, but there’s still work to do down there.
“It’s the same things he struggled here with. Pitch recognition, covering certain shapes of fastballs. That’s something that’s hard because he’s not gonna get that down there. He’s not. The velo here is harder, it’s faster. Locations are on point here. With all due respect to the players down there, the gap is a big gap. Just one of those where we’ve got to keep working. He’s got to keep working and see what the future holds.”
Campbell has now played 43 games for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox since his demotion. He is slashing .284/.406/.452, walking 25 times, but striking out 50. The six home runs are a plus, especially because he's been driving the ball in the air with authority more often of late, but as Cora hints, not every under-the-hood number is where Boston would want it to be.
Campbell still figures to be a big part of the Red Sox's future. But what's not as clear is what position they see him playing long-term (if it's first base, that leaves Triston Casas out of a job completely), and how soon they trust him to get back and do the job against the pitchers that were carving him up in May and June.
Some might want it to be soon, especially with how bad Toro has been in July and August, but at the same time, the Red Sox can't be faulted for taking their time with Campbell after his fast promotion likely caused some of his struggles.
