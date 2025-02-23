Red Sox's Alex Cora Gives Rafael Devers Injury Update Amid Starting 3B Battle
Rafael Devers wants to keep his third base job, and to do so, he'll need to get himself game-ready as soon as possible.
Having caused a stir with his comments about not wanting to give up third base on Monday, Devers hasn't yet determined a timeline to join spring training action with the rest of his Boston Red Sox teammates.
Devers played through nagging injuries in both shoulders for the majority of the 2024 season, which eventually sapped his power in August and September. His progression has been behind most of the other position players this spring as he's continued to rehab and work up to game speed.
Though he's not quite there yet, his manager says he's getting closer.
As Devers looks to prove he can field his position well enough to keep free-agent signee Alex Bregman from taking his job, skipper Alex Cora provided an update on how close Devers is to appearing in spring training games.
“He’s hitting off the Trajekt (pitching machine), which is great,” Cora said Sunday, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “Today is the first day on the field. We had live BPs, he’s probably tracking there. He’ll let us know.
“He took grounders this morning with Flo (infield coach José Flores). Threw to first base. He’s getting there. But not 100%.”
One would have to assume Devers will need some live at-bats before appearing in games. He'll obviously be ready for Opening Day, barring an unforeseen setback, but the fewer game reps he gets, the fewer chances he has to state his case for keeping the third base title.
The Red Sox's second game of Grapefruit League play takes place Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Bregman batting second and playing third base.
