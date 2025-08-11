Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Alex Cora Makes 'Dark Cloud' Admission On Alex Bregman's Astros Reunion

It's a confusing, but exciting week for Cora and Bregman

Jackson Roberts

Sep 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout against Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) (not pictured) in the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout against Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) (not pictured) in the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The legacy of the championship-era Houston Astros will always be a complicated one, and Alex Cora knows it.

The Red Sox's skipper was the bench coach for the World Series-winning Astros in 2017, and found himself suspended three years later for his role in the team's electronically-aided sign-stealing scandal. Banners fly forever, though, and the Astros added another title with no allegations of impropriety in 2022.

Cora has been in Boston since 2018, but third baseman Alex Bregman just came over after nine years in Houston. He was part of both championship teams, and now, after facing his old team a week ago, the 31-year-old will return to Houston this week as a visitor for the first time in his career.

Alex Cora speaks on Alex Bregman's Astros reunion

Alex Bregman
Aug 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) fields the ball during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

In general, Cora, had a lot of positives to point out about Bregman returning, saying it “should be a special one.” But he also had a surprisingly candid reflection on what that 2017 championship represents to all the players and coaches who were a part of it.

“It should be great. A lot of fun memories. What he did for that organization throughout the years is amazing,” Cora said, per Tim Healey of the Boston Globe. “Obviously, we will always live with that dark cloud over our heads (because of the 2017 season). We know that. We have learned to live with it.

"But what he did after that is what really got my attention. He turned the page and he decided to lead the organization the right way and try to win a championship and he did.”

Not to excuse Bregman for his role in the cheating, but he was almost a rookie in 2017, having debuted the season prior. Compared to veterans like Carlos Beltran, who has long been identified as one of the masterminds of the operation, Bregman was hardly in a position to tell his teammates (and coaches, like Cora) to cut out the shenanigans.

As his career has progressed, Bregman has earned the respect of every player, young and old, on the rosters he's joined. His impact on the Red Sox has been immense, even when he missed nearly two months of the season with a quad injury.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox will look to avoid a slide after their first series loss in over two weeks, facing a good Astros team that they swept earlier this month. Bregman could be a big part of a winning effort at the plate in a park he knows better than anyone.

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News