Red Sox's Alex Cora Makes 'Dark Cloud' Admission On Alex Bregman's Astros Reunion
The legacy of the championship-era Houston Astros will always be a complicated one, and Alex Cora knows it.
The Red Sox's skipper was the bench coach for the World Series-winning Astros in 2017, and found himself suspended three years later for his role in the team's electronically-aided sign-stealing scandal. Banners fly forever, though, and the Astros added another title with no allegations of impropriety in 2022.
Cora has been in Boston since 2018, but third baseman Alex Bregman just came over after nine years in Houston. He was part of both championship teams, and now, after facing his old team a week ago, the 31-year-old will return to Houston this week as a visitor for the first time in his career.
Alex Cora speaks on Alex Bregman's Astros reunion
In general, Cora, had a lot of positives to point out about Bregman returning, saying it “should be a special one.” But he also had a surprisingly candid reflection on what that 2017 championship represents to all the players and coaches who were a part of it.
“It should be great. A lot of fun memories. What he did for that organization throughout the years is amazing,” Cora said, per Tim Healey of the Boston Globe. “Obviously, we will always live with that dark cloud over our heads (because of the 2017 season). We know that. We have learned to live with it.
"But what he did after that is what really got my attention. He turned the page and he decided to lead the organization the right way and try to win a championship and he did.”
Not to excuse Bregman for his role in the cheating, but he was almost a rookie in 2017, having debuted the season prior. Compared to veterans like Carlos Beltran, who has long been identified as one of the masterminds of the operation, Bregman was hardly in a position to tell his teammates (and coaches, like Cora) to cut out the shenanigans.
As his career has progressed, Bregman has earned the respect of every player, young and old, on the rosters he's joined. His impact on the Red Sox has been immense, even when he missed nearly two months of the season with a quad injury.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox will look to avoid a slide after their first series loss in over two weeks, facing a good Astros team that they swept earlier this month. Bregman could be a big part of a winning effort at the plate in a park he knows better than anyone.