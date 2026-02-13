Trevor Story Is Leader Red Sox Need and Alex Cora's Story Shows Why

The Boston Red Sox are fortunate to still have Trevor Story in town.

When the 2025 Major League Baseball season came to an end with Boston knocked out of the playoffs by the New York Yankees, it was at least a question. That was the case with the entire left side of Boston's infield. Alex Bregman had the opportunity to opt out of his three-year deal in Boston. Story had a chance to enter the open market as well. Bregman opted out and ended up cashing in with the Chicago Cubs. Story, on the other hand, opted to stick around after a big 2025 season.

Story was one of the team's most consistent bats in general in 2025, outside of one bad month early on. Story played in 157 total games for in Boston in the regular season and slashed .263/.308/.433 with 25 homers, 96 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, 29 doubles and 91 runs scored. Just a great all-around season. When Boston landed Story ahead of the 2022 season, this is why. When healthy, he's a game-changer.

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) hits a one run home run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With Spring Training here for Boston, nuggets of information have come out all over the place. One specifically about Story that should fire up Red Sox fans is the fact that Boston manager Alex Cora said on Friday that it took just five minutes after Boston got knocked out of the playoffs for Story to tell him that he was coming back in 2026.

“He opted in and he decided to stay here,” Cora said, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. “That was right away. We had that conversation five minutes after the last out in New York. He came to me, he came to the office like, ‘I’m in. I ain’t going nowhere.’”

Story also opened up about why he decided to stay, as transcribed by Cotillo.

"There could have been a market out there where I could get more money,” Story said. “It wasn’t about that for me. I felt like I came here for a reason. It’s the unfinished business side of it. The promise of our team, the young guys coming up and the additions that we made play even more into that. ...

"I’m just in love with this place, man. We have a special group, it’s a great organization and I believe in the guys. I believe in the team we have and that’s really what it was about.”

When it was announced that Bregman was leaving the organization, one question that was brought up was who is going to be the veteran leader for this club? In hindsight, it seems like a silly question. Story is the guy.

