Red Sox's Alex Cora Sends Message After Roman Anthony Extension
The Boston Red Sox aren't going to let young outfielder Roman Anthony go anywhere.
This isn't shocking. Since before Anthony even stepped up to the plate at Fenway Park, he already was annointed as Boston's next superstar. That's a tough mantle to hold, especially in an organization with as much history as the Red Sox. It's even more difficult when you're a 21-year-old kid. But, if you watch Anthony play, that's not what you see. He looks like a 10-year big league veteran out there and he's played just 46 games.
Through 46 games, Anthony is slashing .283/.400/.428 with two homers, 19 RBIs, 15 doubles, one triple, and 27 runs scored. He's the real deal and Boston invested in him for the long term on Tuesday by reportedly signing him to an eight-year, $130 million extension, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Breaking: Outfielder Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing an eight-year, $130 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal, which is pending a physical, includes a club option and will keep Anthony under team control through 2034.
"Roman Anthony's deal with the Red Sox will start in 2026 and includes significant escalators that could take the maximum value of the deal to $230 million. Depending on where he finishes in AL Rookie of the Year voting, it would buy out three or four years of free agency."
So, what makes this kid special?
Red Sox manager Alex Cora won't hold back about young slugger Roman Anthony
Red Sox manager Alex Cora opened up about him on Tuesday.
"Just the consistency of his work and how he handles everything that we have thrown at him," Cora said. "From Spring Training, to getting called up and hitting fifth, third, leading off in the middle of a pennant race, he acts the same way. Goes out there with (Kyle Hudson) and keeps getting better...He wants to be a great defender. He's a good base runner, he's a great hitter, and a great person. He wants to win and he has shown it in the interviews and how he goes about his business.
"The previous year, I get to the dugout. If the game is at 1:10, I get there in the dugout at 12:30 and he was there before I got there," Cora said about when he knew Anthony was special. "He treated me like he knew me for years. He asked me questions about my family and the game and all of that."
This kid is special and isn't going anywhere.