Red Sox's Alex Cora Shuts Down Doom-And-Gloom Talk
The Boston Red Sox have played just four games so far in the 2025 Major League Baseball season and yet if you scrolled social media or listened to some talk about this team you would think the season is over.
Boston is 1-3 through four games. Unfortunate, but again, just four games in. The Red Sox will be just fine. Much was made throughout the series about offensive struggles from guys like Rafael Devers and Triston Casas, but there were positive takeaways from the series overall.
Although there have been a lot of negative talking points popping up, manager Alex Cora sounds confident that the offense is about to click, as transcribed by The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"That trend is going to change," Cora said about the offense. "We will hit, we know that. It’s one of those, we’ve just got to slow it down.
"We’ve just got to make sure we don’t chase. If you stay in the zone and make contact, we’re going to be in a good place."
Boston has too much talent in the starting lineup to not be good in 2025. Texas has one of the best rosters on paper and the Red Sox offense faced guys like Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom. The Red Sox's offense is going to be just fine and Boston will likely be good.
We're just four games into the season. There's no need for all of the negativity yet.
