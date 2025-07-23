Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Alex Cora Sounds Ready To Steal Phillies Star Slugger

Will the Red Sox steal the Phillies star slugger?

Apr 11, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) picks up his hat after chasing down a fly ball against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of veteran talent on the roster right now and now have a ton of money available to throw at new guys.

When the 2025 season ends, the Red Sox will have the opportunity to add more pieces and with Rafael Devers no longer in the organization, there's plenty of money to go around. At this point, the two things that would make the more sense to add is a high-end starting pitcher and another slugger who specifically could help at first base.

Right now, the Red Sox are in the middle of a series against the Philadelphia Phillies and an old friend has taken the field in Kyle Schwarber. If he doesn't sign an extension in Philadelphia, he will be one of the top free agents in baseball this upcoming offseason. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked about Schwarber and hinted some interest in him, as shared by WEEI's Rob Bradford.

"Alex Cora, before the game, when asked if he was intrigued by how Kyle Schwarber's free agency was going to go: 'Very. Very intrigued.' How intrigued? 'Very,'" Bradford shared. Schwarber only spent a short time in Boston in 2021, but he clearly won a lot of of people over in that short time span. Schwarber only played 41 games in the regular season with Boston that season, but he quickly became a fan-favorite. He's the type of player that could significantly improve Boston's offense. Plus, he likely wouldn't break the bank too badly.

