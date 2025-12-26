What Alex Cora Thinks Of Red Sox's Willson Contreras Trade

The Boston Red Sox have been out the lookout for big bats this offseason and struck by acquiring Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals.

While there is still work to do, that shouldn't minimize the player that the Red Sox are bringing to town. Contreras has been a bona fide star throughout his career. This is a guy who is a three-time All-Star and yet he's still finding ways to improve. In 2025, he picked up a first base glove full-time and was very good defensively, finishing in the 90th percentile in outs above average. He also set a new career high in RBIs with 80 runs driven in.



Contreras is a guy who is going to help Boston out in 2026 and beyond. If that doesn't get you fired up as a Red Sox fan, manager Alex Cora's comments about Contreras on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast with WEEI's Rob Bradford may.

Boston got another star

"Talking to (Craig Breslow) throughout the process and the front office, he's a really good bat, man," Cora said to Bradford. "He hits the ball hard. The defensive part of it. For a guy who doesn't have too much experience at that position, he did an amazing job. I had a conversation with Willson right after, I think it was...Talked to Willson, he was excited.

"I see him hitting not behlow fifth. We'll see what happens in the future. But as of now, you've got (Trevor Story), you've got him. Those are the two righties. We've got a bunch of lefties, so we have to mix and match. But he'll be in the middle of the lineup. As of now, first base/DH. The cool thing now when they ask me in August about the third catcher or the emergency catcher...Willson Contreras. That's who the emergency catcher is."

Contreras is just 33 years old and bashed 20 homers and drove in 80 runs last year. That production in itself would be enough to give Boston what it needs over at first base and designated hitter. Add one more slugger and this team can be arguably called the top contender in the American League.

