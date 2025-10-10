Red Sox's Alex Cora Tells Uncomfortable Truth About Alex Bregman's Free Agency
Now that the Boston Red Sox have had Alex Bregman, it's tough to be in the position of needing him once again.
Only eight months after he signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox, Bregman seems all but certain to become a free agent again. He's got an opt-out he'll gladly exercise after a strong season and no longer being saddled with the qualifying offer that affected his market last winter.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora has made no secrets about how much he loves what Bregman brings to an organization. But at this point, Cora has to play the waiting game like everyone else.
Alex Cora discusses Bregman's free agency
On Thursday, Cora joined NESN's "310 to Left" podcast and addressed Bregman's free agency, and while he expressed optimism that the three-time All-Star would return to Boston, he emphasized the point that Bregman was the only person with the cards in his hands.
"I know that he's the only guy who's got his mind set on what he's gonna do," Cora told hosts Tom Caron and Alex Speier. "But I'm gonna stay very positive. This is a guy that chose us last year, because of the right reasons.
"He wanted to be on a playoff team. He wanted to play in Fenway Park. He wanted to be part of this organization, and since day one, he's given 100% to us. ... Him and Reagan (Bregman's wife), they know what they're gonna do, and we just have to wait and see."
Cora has known Bregman longer than anyone in the Red Sox organization, dating back to his days as the Houston Astros' bench coach. He didn't mention it, of course, but it's undeniable his presence in Boston played a role in Bregman's decision to go there last winter.
The Red Sox put together an 89-73 season, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and making Bregman nine-for-nine in his career at reaching the postseason. Though he missed 43 games with a quad injury, Bregman put together a 3.4-WAR season, including a strong .821 OPS.
Considering his leadership, his bat, his glove, and what landing him represented to the Red Sox in their trajectory as a franchise, it really would be devastating to see him walk this soon.
