Red Sox Boss Identifies Clear Alex Bregman Successor

Alex Bregman was great on the field in 2025 when he was healthy for the Boston Red Sox. While this is the case, he was arguably even better in the clubhouse.

When the young guys, including Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer, made the jump to the big leagues, you rarely saw either on the television broadcast in the dugout without Bregman close by giving advice. It wasn't just Anthony and Mayer, though. Bregman was a leader through and through for the organization as a whole and that will be difficult to replicate. Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy was asked while joining WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" about who he believes can fill the shoes and had a quick answer: Trevor Story.

"From where I sit, Trevor Story has always been in that leadership role and a guy that everyone looks to. That goes without saying," Kennedy said. "And then there are other guys who are hopefully gonna step up as we get into the season."

Trevor Story is the guy for Boston

Feb 22, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) looks on before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

That makes sense. Story has been with Boston since before the 2022 season. The 2025 season was the first one with the club that he was fully healthy for, but even when he has not been healthy, he has been a key cog for this organization. Each offseason he hosts a camp in which guys join him for drills and to get together.

Story can also lead by example. He's a two-time All-Star himself and had an explosive season for Boston in 2025 as he slashed .263/.308/.433 with 25 homers, 96 RBIs, 31 stolen bases and 91 runs scored in 157 games played.

That's not all. Story had the opportunity to opt out and chase a bigger check this offseason. He opted to stay because of his feelings for the organization. Alex Cora said that Story told him that he was staying five minutes after Boston was knocked out of the playoffs last season.

“He opted in and he decided to stay here,” Cora said. “That was right away. We had that conversation five minutes after the last out in New York. He came to me, he came to the office like, ‘I’m in. I ain’t going nowhere.’"

Story explained the decision as well.

"There could have been a market out there where I could get more money,” Story said. “It wasn’t about that for me. I felt like I came here for a reason. It’s the unfinished business side of it. The promise of our team, the young guys coming up and the additions that we made play even more into that. ... I’m just in love with this place, man. We have a special group, it’s a great organization and I believe in the guys. I believe in the team we have and that’s really what it was about.”

Kennedy is right. Story is the guy.