Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman Hits Major Career Milestone As Trade Rumors Fly
Signing Aroldis Chapman has worked out better than the Boston Red Sox could have possibly imagined.
Coming into spring training, Chapman wasn't even the odds-on favorite to win the Red Sox's closer job. When he did win it, there were plenty of skeptics about how he would hold up. Instead, he's having arguably the best season of his 16-year career.
Chapman lowered his season ERA to a ridiculous 1.29 with his scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. That sealed the win and marked Chapman's 16th save of the season in 17 tries. But it was also a significant career milestone for the 37-year-old.
Chapman became the 14th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to reach the 350-save mark by locking down the win over his former team. He did so in his 399th save opportunity, giving him a career 87.7 percent conversion rate.
“It means a lot, means a lot,” said Chapman of his achievement, per Sean McAdam of MassLive. “It’s (a reminder of) all the hard work you put in, and also means your team wins. The 350 saves means that your team has won that many times.”
As good as Chapman has been, there's an elephant in the room. The trade deadline is only 28 days away, and with the Red Sox two games under .500, the front office has to at least strongly consider whether trading Chapman is the best course of action.
The relief pitching market isn't all that exciting for contenders this summer. Chapman would immediately become the best closer available if the Red Sox began fielding offers, and last season, the prospect prices for relievers were exorbitant.
Would the Red Sox consider re-signing Chapman this winter? He's in his 16th season, but he seems to have unlocked something in Boston, with a career-low walk rate of 7.6 percent. And if so, does that mean they're less likely to trade him?
The next few weeks will provide answers of all kinds, and Chapman's fate will be among the most intriguing.