Red Sox's Bold Call-Up Of 25-Year-Old Finally Shows Much-Needed Urgency

Jackson Roberts

Jul 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Richard Fitts (80) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Every game the Boston Red Sox play from this point forward has to be managed with playoff intensity.

After a brutal three-game skid that halted all momentum, the Red Sox must head to Yankee Stadium for a crucial four-game series this weekend. Facing a suddenly red-hot New York Yankees lineup, the bullpen was in desperate need of reinforcements.

On the Wednesday off day, the Red Sox made a commendable roster move to try and provide those reinforcements in a timely manner.

Red Sox recall RHP Richard Fitts

The Red Sox officially announced on Wednesday afternoon that right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell had been optioned to Triple-A Worcester. No one could argue with the logic, because Campbell has provided no value in his 14 innings as a Red Sox, but there wasn't a reliever in Worcester making an obvious case for promotion.

But the reliever the Red Sox are choosing to replace Campbell hasn't been a reliever at all this season. In fact, he only has one relief appearance to his name as a professional.

According to a report from MassLive's Sean McAdam, the Red Sox plan to recall 25-year-old righty Richard Fitts from Worcester to pitch out of the bullpen. Fitts, who broke camp with the major league club as a member of the rotation, has 17 starts this year -- 10 with Boston and seven in the minors.

Fitts, who was once a Yankees prospect, will presumably make his first major league appearance out of the bullpen in the Bronx this weekend. He had one "relief" appearance last year in Worcester, which was a 4 1/3-inning piggyback outing that basically served as another start.

To find the last time Fitts had any significant bullpen experience, you have to go back to his time at Auburn, where he made 14 starts and 26 relief appearances from 2019 to 2021.

With a lively fastball that could sit in the upper nineties out of the bullpen, Fitts is a highly intriguing piece for the Red Sox. Rather than simply serving in mop-up duty, as Campbell did, he has the chance to contribute in meaningful situations down the stretch.

But most importantly of all, the Red Sox's willingness to roll the dice with Fitts in a new role proves they're finally ready to treat every game like it could be the difference between making the playoffs and sitting on the couch once again in October.

