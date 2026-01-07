Red Sox Update Drops On Pursuit Of Dominant 11-Year Veteran

The Boston Red Sox's bullpen remains an unfinished product, and on Wednesday, some updates have been flying around that pertain to the club's efforts.

With the departures of Steven Matz, Brennan Bernardino, and Chris Murphy, it's become obvious that Boston could use one more left-hander. They may well give less-proven pitchers like Jovani Morán and Tyler Samaniego a shot to win a job in spring training, but free agency is on the table as well.

According to one club insider, the Red Sox are still in pursuit of one free-agent lefty who had a dominant 2025 campaign, even if it finished on a somewhat sour note.

Danny Coulombe: Red Sox's top bullpen target?

MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported on Wednesday that the Red Sox were "engaged" with 36-year-old Danny Coulombe, who was lights-out for the Minnesota Twins in the first half of last year and still finished the season with a 2.30 ERA after some late struggles with the Texas Rangers.

"External additions remain possible," Cotillo wrote. "The Red Sox remain in the market for left-handed relief help and have been in touch with multiple veteran southpaws. According to sources, they remain engaged with Danny Coulombe, who dominated for the Twins early in the year before a deadline trade to Texas."

Coulombe, who has pitched in 11 major league seasons for the Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Twins, and Rangers, might very well be the best left-handed option left on the market, especially among those who might consider a one-year deal.

Relief pitching is inherently volatile, and Coulombe's 5.25 ERA as a Ranger was inflated by two outings in which he gave up six earned runs and recorded a total of one out. He also allowed three home runs in 12 innings with Texas after allowing none in 31 innings last year with Minnesota.

Coulombe also isn't a one-year wonder; he owns a 2.60 ERA in 190 appearances dating back to the start of the 2020 season. Left-handed batters own a lifetime .596 OPS against him, and have only notched seven home runs in 568 plate appearances.

