Red Sox's CBO Shares Update On Garrett Crochet Extension Talks
The Boston Red Sox have made it clear that they are interested in one big-time move.
Boston acquired 25-year-old All-Star Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and clearly doesn't want it to be a short-term partnership. Crochet is under team control for the 2025 and 2026 seasons but currently is scheduled to hit free agency after the 2026 campaign.
The Red Sox and Crochet avoided arbitration with a $3.8 million deal for the 2025 season and there's been a lot of rumblings about a possible extension to keep him in town beyond 2026. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow gave the latest update about the possibility while joining "The Greg Hill Show."
“Garrett (Crochet) has been outspoken about being at least interested in exploring whether or not there’s the opportunity to pursue this relationship longer term," Breslow said. "I have as well.”
This obviously isn't saying much, but it is a positive that Breslow continues to talk about the team's interest in getting something done. The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. set a Spring Training deadline to get a deal done and the deadline has past. It doesn't sound like there has been any deadline given or anything of that nature, at least at this time.
Hopefully, the two sides can come together and get something done that works for both sides. Crochet is young and surely would be expensive, but a blockbuster extension would be worth it. Crochet has a chance to be one of the very best pitchers in baseball in 2025. It would be nice to keep him beyond the 2026 season.
