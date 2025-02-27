Red Sox's 25-Year-Old Projected To Have Career Year In Boston
There's more excitement right now about the Boston Red Sox than at any time over the last few years.
Boston's front office didn't just talk about making big moves this offseason, it actually did so. The Red Sox arguably had the best offseason of any team in baseball. Sure, the New York Mets signed Juan Soto and the Los Angeles Dodgers landed guys like Blake Snell, Rōki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, and re-signed Teoscar Hernández. But there's a real argument that Boston's additions of Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Alex Bregman, and Aroldis Chapman could be he best in baseball, or at least the American League.
The Red Sox won 81 games last year and now have plenty more weapons at their disposal and more on the way from the minor leagues.
Boston knew that it needed to add a left-handed starter into the mix and Crochet is going to fill that role. He broke out with the Chicago White Sox last year and earned his first All-Star nod at 25 years old in his first season as a full-time starter.
He finished the season with a 3.58 ERA across 32 starts while also logging a 209-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 146 innings pitched. Crochet dominated last year and FanGraphs' steamer projections are expecting him to be even better in 2025. Crochet's projection is to make 31 starts and log a career-best 3.04 ERA in 170 innings pitched.
Crochet logged 4.1 wins above replacement last year and FanGraphs' projection currently estimates that he will be at 4.8 wins above replacement in 2025.
