Red Sox's Connelly Early Makes 48-Year Franchise History In Electric MLB Debut
Only true Boston Red Sox fans, mostly those alive in the late 1970s, will remember the name Don Aase. But now, they all know Connelly Early.
On Tuesday night, Early made his major league debut far ahead of schedule, thanks to the Red Sox's ailing rotation. Facing the Athletics, who are not bad hitters despite their last-place status, the 23-year-old turned in a masterpiece.
In five innings, Early kept the Athletics off the board, working out of jams in the third, fourth, and fifth, allowing five hits and a walk, but striking out 11 batters. It tied the franchise record for punchouts in a major league debut after Aase did it in a complete game against the Milwaukee Brewers in July of 1977.
Connelly Early turns heads in fantastic debut
According to Early himself, the 11 strikeouts were a career first. Not only had he just struck out 10 for the first time as a professional in his most recent start on Sept. 2 for Triple-A Worcester, but he never punched out double digits in three years in college.
He sure picked the right night to do it, as the Red Sox placed Dustin May on the injured list and are preparing to piggyback another pair of young lefties in Payton Tolle and Kyle Harrison to finish out hte series on Wednesday.
"He was really good," Cora said, per MLB.com. "Since he got here, under control in the meetings, in the clubhouse. He was prepared too, which was eye-opening. He did his own homework, went through it with the coaching staff, and he executed.
"There was some traffic there, but he never panicked and gave us five, and that was good enough."
Early couldn't yet appreciate the magnitude of what he'd done. But after moving the Red Sox into a virtual tie with the New York Yankees for the top wild card spot, all he seemed to care about was winning, which will go a long way with this fan base.
"Hasn’t really settled in too much yet, but we won the game, and that’s what I want to do every single day I go out there to pitch, no matter where it is," Early said, per Theo DeRosa of MLB.com.
Early's next start is likely to come next week against the very same Athletics team he just faced, but at Fenway Park this time. The home crowd is sure to give him a hero's welcome.
