Red Sox's Most Fascinating Pitching Prospect Is One Step Away From MLB Debut
The Boston Red Sox's farm system has produced some of the most important stories of the 2025 season, from Kristian Campbell to Roman Anthony to Payton Tolle.
This farm system has much more happening than just consensus Top 100 prospects pushing for big-league playing time, however. There are great stories everywhere you turn, and Tuesday's promotion news highlights one example.
According to the official Minor League Baseball transactions log, the Red Sox promoted 28-year-old right-handed pitcher Noah Song to Triple-A Worcester. The most well-traveled prospect in the Boston system is now one step away from the big leagues.
Noah Song's unique journey to Triple-A
Under normal circumstances, Song would have been a first-round pick in the 2019 draft. However, because he was obligated to serve in the U.S. Navy after graduating from the Naval Academy, he fell to the Red Sox in the fourth round, still becoming the highest draft pick ever selected out of the academy.
Song was denied a waiver that would have deferred his military obligations until after his playing days, so he served over three years in the Navy, until he was allowed to change his status from active duty to selected reserve. But just as the Red Sox were ready to get him incorporated into professional baseball, he was met with another curveball.
The Philadelphia Phillies selected Song in the Rule 5 Draft in December of 2022, which meant he had to spend the entire season on either the active major league roster or the injured list for the Phillies to keep him. Otherwise, he would be returned to the Red Sox.
After he suffered a lower back strain and spent a month on a rehab assignment, the Phillies finally designated Song for assignment on July 29, bringing him back to the Boston system for the final two months of that season. He finished out the season in High-A Greenville, but needed Tommy John surgery at the end of the year, wiping out his entire 2024 campaign.
If you're keeping track at home, Song made just 22 minor-league appearances in the first 5 1/2 years after he was drafted. But in 2025, he's been fully healthy and steadily climbing through the Boston system.
In 28 total outings, 23 of which came with Double-A Portland, Song allowed 45 hits and 24 walks in 50 1/3 innings. The command looks a bit rusty, but he's racked up 55 strikeouts, so there's clearly still intriguing stuff.
Because of his age and wayward path to the upper levels of the minors, you won't find Song on many prospects lists. He didn't even crack SoxProspects.com's most recent Top 60, which is as comprehensive a deep dive as you'll find on the Boston system.
It will likely be next season at the earliest that Song gets a shot at his big-league debut. But when that eventually happens, it will be the culmination of a memorable baseball journey, and an exciting opportunity for the Red Sox to find out what they had waiting in the wings for all those years.
