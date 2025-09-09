Red Sox's Craig Breslow Sends Kristian Campbell Message With Promotion Looming
Deciding whether to push the Kristian Campbell button will be among the most intriguing decisions the Boston Red Sox make for the remainder of the regular season.
Campbell's first taste of big-league action proved to be too much for him, and in 2 1/2 months since his demotion to Triple-A, he's had his share of ups and downs. But in light of the injury to star rookie Roman Anthony, the 23-year-old Campbell might be the best shot Boston has at adding upside to this offense ahead of the playoffs.
The Red Sox have not committed to bringing Campbell back, and there's a chance they may never do so. But they've also left a trail of breadcrumbs suggesting it could happen at any point.
Craig Breslow on Kristian Campbell's position, recent play
On Sunday, Campbell played his first Triple-A game at right field, the position Anthony left vacant when he was placed on the injured list last week, joining Gold Glove right fielder Wilyer Abreu, who has been out since mid-August.
The next day, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow spoke about why the Red Sox made the move with Campbell, who has also played the other two outfield positions, first base, and second base since his demotion.
“Adding versatility — something he’s used to — is only going to help,” Breslow said, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. “We have to balance what is best for his long-term development with our short-term team needs, but he is incredibly athletic and gifted and [the Red Sox] feel like he can handle this.
"He’s played outfield plenty, so this is a matter of getting reads off the bat and some decision-making reps.”
Campbell's .272/.385/.431 slash line in 63 games with Triple-A Worcester isn't as good as the Red Sox perhaps would have liked it to be. But Breslow also pointed out an indicator from his recent swings that could suggest the Red Sox are open to the idea of bringing him back up.
“Offensively, he’s starting to more consistently get to quality contact,” Breslow said. “We have seen a progression of improved swing decisions and contact quality and starting to see the elite bat speed resurface as he’s getting more and more confident.”
Campbell will be a big part of the team in 2026 and beyond. But are the Red Sox willing to give him an early leg up on proving he belongs to try and help their playoff chances?
