Red Sox's Failed Trade Deadline Acquisition Gets Surprise Second Chance From Phillies
As the Boston Red Sox struggle to find consistency from the bullpen in 2025, plenty of other teams are having similar, if not bigger problems.
Though the Red Sox have had inconsistency from their relievers, they haven't lost anyone to suspension. That was the recent misfortune of the Philadelphia Phillies, whose closer, José Alvarado, was popped with an 80-game ban, plus postseason ineligibility, for a positive drug test on Sunday.
As the Phillies look to reconstruct their bullpen in the wake of the Alvarado news, one of their first steps was signing a former Red Sox reliever whose time in Boston was both short-lived and disappointing.
On Tuesday, the Phillies signed free-agent reliever Lucas Sims to a minor-league contract, according to a report from Matt Gelb of The Athletic. He will report to the Phillies' minor-league complex in Clearwater, Fla.
Sims signed a $3 million contract with the Washington Nationals before the season, but was released following a 13.86 ERA through just 12 1/3 innings. That marked the continuation of a trend taht started last summer during his time in Boston.
On Jul. 30 of last year, Sims was traded to the Red Sox for minor league pitcher Ovis Portes. He had a 3.57 ERA in 43 games with the Cincinnati Reds at the time, but after a couple of decent outings to begin his Red Sox career, everything went south.
Sims pitched 15 games for the Red Sox, putting up a 6.43 ERA with 10 walks to just nine strikeouts. He had two blown saves, both against the Houston Astros, and also missed nearly a month on the injured list in the middle of the playoff push.
It was tough timing for Sims to hit free agency, but he managed to find himself a contract with the rebuilding Nationals. But he's now on the fringes of major league viability and has to hope that this opportunity with the Phillies turns into something long-lasting.
Boston will face Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park from Jul. 21-23, so it's possible they could see an old friend in his new digs.
