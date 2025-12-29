Red Sox Can Cross One AL Contender Off Alex Bregman Chase

The Alex Bregman sweepstakes continues to capture the attention of baseball fans, insiders, and analysts alike across the league.

The 31-year-old three-time All-Star is one of the best overall free agents available. Him, Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Cody Bellinger are the top available free agent offensive players. It's somewhat surprising that this group is all still available. Tucker is the clear No. 1 free agent, but his sweepstakes has been quiet, outside of the Toronto Blue Jays. Over the last few offseasons, the top free agents -- like Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani -- signed much earlier in the offseason. There's no end in sight for any of these four.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The market has stalled, but Bregman has been discussed the most. If you're a Red Sox fan, it's been a bit concerning. Boston has competition with the Toronto Blue Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Chicago Cubs the other clubs that have been linked to the third baseman the most. Another team that popped up earlier in the offseason was the Seattle Mariners. Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reported on Dec. 10 that Scott Boras, Bregman's agent, expressed interest from Bregman in Seattle.

When will Alex Bregman sign?

While this is the case, Red Sox fans seemingly don't have to worry about Seattle. Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times wrote on Sunday that Bregman doesn't fit into Seattle's "budget limitations."

"Could the Mariners bring back Eugenio Suarez as a third baseman/designated hitter? He is reportedly looking for a multi-year contract, but the longer he remains unsigned, the chances of him signing a one-year contract increase with each day," Divish wrote. "Upper echelon free agents like Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger don’t fit into the Mariners’ budget limitations. Free-agent infielders Miguel Andujar and Ramon Urias could be low-cost options.



If the Red Sox land Bregman, the perception around the team will change. Boston already looks good on paper, but it will look like a real contender if it can get Bregman back. Fortunately, the Mariners -- who are a fellow contender -- don't seem to be in the mix at this time. But there is still plenty of competition.

More MLB: New Alex Bregman Report Raises Red Sox Red Flags