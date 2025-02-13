Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Addresses Extension Talks, Future In Boston
The Boston Red Sox are in an interesting spot right now with Spring Training kicking off.
Wednesday was the first official day of Spring Training for Boston. Pitchers and catchers were scheduled to officially report to camp and unsurprisingly a few nuggets of information came from the action. A few players spoke to the media, including new Boston ace Garrett Crochet.
The 25-year-old All-Star was acquired by Boston this offseason in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago White Sox. Since then, there has been some chatter about locking him up wth a contract extension. He addressed the possibility on Wednesday, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"There’s always pros and cons to everything," Crochet said. "I think that the long-term security is definitely something attractive. As players, we like to look out for our family first. But with last year being my first taste of starting, part of me also wants to see what I could do with the full season of innings workload...Part of me wants to see what I could do in a full season before, I suppose, locking myself into a certain bracket of player."
This doesn't sound as promising as the chatter once did. Both sides have discussed the possibility throughout the offseason and it seemed like both sides were motivated to get a deal done this spring. This certainly could happen, but it's also perfectly fair for Crochet to want to bet on himself after just one year as a full-time starter.
